US threat to impose sanctions on HK ironic: Cuban Ambassador to China

File photo:VCG

The US officials' threat to impose sanctions on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is another example of threatening other countries with sanctions and imposing its own standards on other countries. The threat is ironic at a time when the US is mired in its own crises of the epidemic and social problems, the Cuban Ambassador to China told the Global Times."The world has seen how many deep-seated problems exist inside the US and how the US government treats its people. Even American leaders deny the ideals of democracy and freedom that the country has preached for decades," Ambassador Carlos Miguel Pereira told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Friday.Pereira added that the US turns a blind eye to these problems while interfering wantonly in China's Hong Kong affairs.He pointed out that the US threat to impose sanctions on China over the national security law for Hong Kong is similar to the US sanctions on Cuba in the past decades. The essence is in their attempt to "overthrow other countries' legitimate governments through sanctions.""Cuba has experienced this [US] 'tradition' for 60 years," the diplomat said.Pereira stressed that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs. It is rightful for China to find solutions to Hong Kong affairs. Cuba does not allow any other third country to interfere in China's sovereignty over Hong Kong or the "one country, two systems" principle.