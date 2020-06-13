Main battle tanks rumble through narrow mountain road

Source:China Military Published: 2020/6/13 17:36:09

A group of Type 96A main battle tanks (MBT) attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army rumble through narrow mountain road during maneuver training in early June.Photo:China Military


 

A Type 96A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army rumbles through narrow mountain road with clouds of dust billowing out during maneuver training in early June.Photo:China Military


 

