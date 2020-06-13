Russia Day celebrated in Moscow

Russian national flag is projected on the Kremlin wall to celebrate Russia day in Moscow, Russia, on June 12, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People watch Russian national flag projected on the Kremlin wall to celebrate Russia day in Moscow, Russia, on June 12, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A woman takes photos of a projection honoring volunteers on the Kremlin wall during celebrations of Russia day, in Moscow, Russia, on June 12, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

People ride bicycles in front of a projection honoring taxi drivers on the Kremlin wall during celebrations of Russia day in Moscow, Russia, on June 12, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A girl walks in front of Russian national flag projected on the Kremlin wall to celebrate Russia day in Moscow, Russia, on June 12, 2020. Photo:Xinhua