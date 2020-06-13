Central China International Auto Expo held in Zhengzhou, Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/13 17:51:38

People visit the ninth Central China International Auto Expo in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, June 12, 2020. More than 70 automobile brands from home and abroad have participated in the expo which kicked off on Friday. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
