Amusement park Hangzhou Paradise reopens

Tourists have fun at the amusement park Hangzhou Paradise in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Hangzhou Paradise reopened on Friday. Online pre-booking is required and the number of visitors each day is controlled under 30 percent of the park's maximum capacity to control the spread of COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua

A child poses for a photo with performers at the amusement park Hangzhou Paradise in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Hangzhou Paradise reopened on Friday. Online pre-booking is required and the number of visitors each day is controlled under 30 percent of the park's maximum capacity to control the spread of COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists walk into the amusement park Hangzhou Paradise in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Hangzhou Paradise reopened on Friday. Online pre-booking is required and the number of visitors each day is controlled under 30 percent of the park's maximum capacity to control the spread of COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua