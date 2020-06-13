Amusement park Hangzhou Paradise reopens

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/13 18:00:39

Tourists have fun at the amusement park Hangzhou Paradise in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Hangzhou Paradise reopened on Friday. Online pre-booking is required and the number of visitors each day is controlled under 30 percent of the park's maximum capacity to control the spread of COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua


 

A child poses for a photo with performers at the amusement park Hangzhou Paradise in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Hangzhou Paradise reopened on Friday. Online pre-booking is required and the number of visitors each day is controlled under 30 percent of the park's maximum capacity to control the spread of COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists have fun at the amusement park Hangzhou Paradise in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Hangzhou Paradise reopened on Friday. Online pre-booking is required and the number of visitors each day is controlled under 30 percent of the park's maximum capacity to control the spread of COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua


 

Tourists walk into the amusement park Hangzhou Paradise in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Hangzhou Paradise reopened on Friday. Online pre-booking is required and the number of visitors each day is controlled under 30 percent of the park's maximum capacity to control the spread of COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
