Rainstorm lashes China's Chongqing

Photo taken on June 12, 2020 shows flood water running past Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. Vehement rainstorms have claimed one life while four others are missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities confirmed Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on June 12, 2020 shows a pavement submerged by flood water in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. Vehement rainstorms have claimed one life while four others are missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities confirmed Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Staff members of local government transfer flood-affected residents at Tianba Town in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 12, 2020. Vehement rainstorms have claimed one life while four others are missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities confirmed Friday.Photo:Xinhua

Staff members of local government check the water level of flood at Tianba Town in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing, June 12, 2020. Vehement rainstorms have claimed one life while four others are missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities confirmed Friday.Photo:Xinhua