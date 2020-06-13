Wheat harvest in Shandong

An operator drives a reaper to harvest wheat in the field at Tianzhuang Town in Pingdu of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 12, 2020. Taking advantage of fair weather, farmers here waste no time to reap wheat with the help from local authorities that streamlined allocation of agricultural machinery. Photo:Xinhua

An operator drives a reaper to harvest wheat in the field at Tianzhuang Town in Pingdu of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 12, 2020. Taking advantage of fair weather, farmers here waste no time to reap wheat with the help from local authorities that streamlined allocation of agricultural machinery. Photo:Xinhua

An operator drives a reaper to harvest wheat in the field at Tianzhuang Town in Pingdu of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 12, 2020. Taking advantage of fair weather, farmers here waste no time to reap wheat with the help from local authorities that streamlined allocation of agricultural machinery. Photo:Xinhua

ourceURL:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-06/12/c_139134624_3.htm