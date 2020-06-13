People visit Wanfotang grottoes scenic spot in Jinzhou City of China's Liaoning

Interior of Wanfotang grottoes scenic spot is seen in Yixian County, Jinzhou City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 12, 2020. The grottoes have a history of more than 1,500 years.Photo:Xinhua

People visit the Wanfotang grottoes scenic spot in Yixian County, Jinzhou City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 12, 2020. The grottoes have a history of more than 1,500 years.Photo:Xinhua

Exterior of Wanfotang grottoes scenic spot is seen in Yixian County, Jinzhou City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 12, 2020. The grottoes have a history of more than 1,500 years.Photo:Xinhua

