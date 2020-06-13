People visit Wanfotang grottoes scenic spot in Jinzhou City of China's Liaoning

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/13 21:18:37

Interior of Wanfotang grottoes scenic spot is seen in Yixian County, Jinzhou City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 12, 2020. The grottoes have a history of more than 1,500 years.Photo:Xinhua


 

Exterior of Wanfotang grottoes scenic spot is seen in Yixian County, Jinzhou City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 12, 2020. The grottoes have a history of more than 1,500 years.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
