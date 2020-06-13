UPDATE: 18 dead, 166 injured in oil tanker explosion in Zhejiang Province

UPDATE: As of 4:10 am BJT Sunday, the death toll from the explosion rose to 18, with 166 others injured and hospitalized, said local authorities.



Source: social media

An oil tanker reportedly caught fire and exploded on a highway in east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday.At about 16:40, the truck exploded on the highway near Liangshan Village, Zhejiang Province. Part of the surrounding houses and factories collapsed, which has killed tenpeople and injuried more than 117 by 9 pm. Rescue work is underway.