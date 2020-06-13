Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 225,000 mark

People wearing face masks are seen in Cairo, Egypt, on June 12, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the African continent surpassed 225,105, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday.The Africa CDC in its latest update said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases rose from 216,446 on Friday morning to 225,105 as of Saturday morning.The death toll from the pandemic also rose from 5,756 on Friday morning to 6,040 as of Saturday morning.The continental disease control and prevention agency said that some 102,846 people who were infected with COVID-19 had recovered across the continent so far.Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the African continent, the highly affected African countries include South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Djibouti, Nigeria, and Algeria, it was noted.The Africa CDC said that the northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths.