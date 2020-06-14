Italy's Conte opens high-profile dialogue on country's economic relaunch with three-part plan

A worker disinfects a hair salon which is about to resume operations in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2020. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday kicked off what will be a marathon nine-day set of high-level talks aimed at relaunching the country's economy after weeks of coronavirus quarantine.Most of the discussion with ministers, European Union officials, and representatives from corporations, the financial sector, and trade unions will take place behind closed doors.But Conte spoke to reporters and the public Saturday via digital hookup as part of the formal launch of the initiative, which is tied to the European Union's proposed 750 billion-euro (845 billion-US-dollar) recovery plan."We are working on a clear plan that will carry us out of this crisis," Conte said. "We have to remove the obstacles that have put the brakes on Italian economic growth."Conte went on: "We are working on three strategic lines -- modernization of the country, a transition toward environmental sustainability, and social inclusion."

People enjoy sunshine on the beach in Fregene, Lazio, Italy, June 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Also addressing those in attendance Saturday was Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, who expressed optimism over the health of the Italian economy as it emerges from weeks of lockdown connected to the global coronavirus outbreak."Your government has taken bold measures, asking people to stay home for long weeks and months," von der Leyen said. "It required courage, but it worked. And you led the way for other (European Union) member states. You have also taken bold measures to secure jobs, protect companies, and limit the damage to the Italian economy. And after the deep fall in the past months, economic activity is gradually rebounding."Conte is hosting the event at Rome's historic Villa Pamphili, though many of the speakers will participate via video link. Other high-profile officials expected to participate include Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; and former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, who is now EU Commissioner for Economy.The talks will continue until June 22.