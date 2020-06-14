China braces for typhoon Nuri

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2020 shows fishing boats sailing back to the Xincun Port of Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. China on Saturday activated a level-IV emergency response, the lowest in the country's four-tier warning system, for typhoon Nuri, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Nuri, the second typhoon this year, is forecast to land in the coastal areas of Guangdong Province Sunday afternoon. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A police officers helps fishermen to fasten the fishing rafts at Lingshui Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2020. China on Saturday activated a level-IV emergency response, the lowest in the country's four-tier warning system, for typhoon Nuri, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Nuri, the second typhoon this year, is forecast to land in the coastal areas of Guangdong Province Sunday afternoon. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

