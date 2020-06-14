China to launch last satellite in the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in coming days

The Long March-3B rocket stands by at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province with preparation work for the launch of the last BDS-3 satellite being smoothly underway. Photo: China Academy of Launch Vehicle

China plans to launch the last satellite for the country's domestically developed BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System or BDS-3, a global geolocation network, in coming days.Preparation work for the launch of the last BDS-3 satellite has been going smoothly at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The launch mission will be carried out by a Long March-3B launch vehicle.