Demonstrators take part in protest in New York

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/14 18:32:33

A protester holds a sign during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, June 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)


 

Demonstrators take a moment of silence for George Floyd during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd at the City Hall of New York, the United States, June 13, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
