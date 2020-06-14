Cyprus reopens some facilities including parks

A trainer wearing a face mask and gloves disinfects gym equipment in Nicosia, Cyprus, June 13, 2020. Theme parks, water parks and amusement parks in Cyprus were reopened on Saturday, along with gyms and dance schools, kindergartens, nurseries, children's clubs, outdoor playgrounds and summer schools. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

A trainer wearing a face mask and gloves helps a client with his exercises in Nicosia, Cyprus, June 13, 2020. Theme parks, water parks and amusement parks in Cyprus were reopened on Saturday, along with gyms and dance schools, kindergartens, nurseries, children's clubs, outdoor playgrounds and summer schools. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)