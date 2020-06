Some farmers' markets in Toronto reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

People wearing face masks shop at an outdoor market in Toronto, Canada, on June 13, 2020. Some farmers' markets in Toronto reopened on Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People line up with a physical distance to buy strawberries at an outdoor market in Toronto, Canada, on June 13, 2020. Some farmers' markets in Toronto reopened on Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)