Tibet launches first 5G smart medical joint laboratory

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has launched its first "smart" laboratory that will use 5G technology in medical practices.The laboratory is a joint project of the Lhasa People's Hospital and China Unicom Tibet Branch, that aims to build a smart medical platform with 5G data transmission technology at its core, reported the Tibet Daily on Sunday.The platform is the first pilot program in the region to integrate 5G network technology into modern medical practices, including remote surgery, remote diagnosis, remote intensive care, remote visitations, remote first aid, wireless network coverage, and other services to provide high-quality medical resources to Lhasa People's Hospital from other mainland hospitals in real-time, said the report.The hospital and China Unicom said they will continue to discuss the further utilization of laboratory resources and the transformation of smart hospital services.Tibet is making promising progress in the construction of 5G, reports indicate.In May, China Mobile Tibet Branch announced plans to build more than 1,400 5G base stations in Tibet this year. The first to be covered will be medical institutions, universities, key transportation hubs, and important business areas, according to Office of the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of Tibet.The 5G coverage of Lhasa's main urban area is expected to be completed by the end of October.