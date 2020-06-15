NHC urges to strengthen prevention measures in Beijing as coronavirus uncertainties remain

A driver gets his temperature tested before driving at the temporary trade spot for vegetables and fruits in Beijing on Sunday after the Xinfadi market was closed. Photo: Xinhua

The coronavirus epidemic in Beijing is still very grim with uncertainties regarding prevention and control work, China's National Health Commission said in a special meeting on the deployment of epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing on Thursday, urging for the expansion of nucleic acid testing in key areas and populations in Beijing.With the purpose of "preventing imported cases and avoiding a domestic outbreak," epidemic control should guarantee timely detection, rapid treatment and precise screening for identifying the source of infection as soon as possible so as to effectively block the channels of transmission and curb the spread of the epidemic, officials stressed in the meeting.The National Health Commission has sent a team of experts to Beijing, not only to guide the prevention and control work, but also to assist in the analysis and judgment of the local epidemic situation. It also drew on medical experts with work experience in epidemic control in Wuhan, especially national experts in epidemiological investigation and environmental elimination, to participate in Beijing's fight against the epidemic.Prevention guidelines require the expansion of sample collection at farmers' markets in Beijing such as Xinfadi, and nucleic acid testing of key areas and populations in Beijing should be expanded and tightened.The guidelines also include the expansion of epidemiological investigations into close contacts and secondary close contacts of confirmed cases, and expanding the scope of quarantine medical observation for relevant personnel.They also call for the strengthening of the management of fever clinics in medical institutions, and improvement regarding reporting and release of epidemic information.A mechanism should be deployed that ensures cases will be reported to higher authorities through an online system within two hours, and laboratory test results to be given within 12 hours, and epidemiological investigations to be completed within 24 hours.Experts are organized to regularly release authoritative information, solving doubts and promoting public awareness education, the working scheme requires.