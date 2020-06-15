Construction of Chengdu Tianfu Int'l Airport carried out smoothly

Aerial photo taken on June 15, 2020 shows the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The construction of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is carried out smoothly in Chengdu. The first phase of the airport construction includes 3 runways and a terminal which covers an area of 600,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A worker is busy at the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2020. The construction of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport is carried out smoothly in Chengdu. The first phase of the airport construction includes 3 runways and a terminal which covers an area of 600,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

