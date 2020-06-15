Huami unveils updated chip, establishes AI institute

Huang Wang, CEO of Huami Technology makes a speech at a press conference in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of Huami Technology

Huami Technology on Monday released a series of technologies, including a new generation of smart wearable chips (Huangshan 2) and new biodata artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.It also announced the establishment of an AI research institute.The updated chip has a higher recognition rate for atrial fibrillation based on heart rate data, which is seven times better than the Huangshan 1, the company said, adding that its software algorithms on the market have been improved by 26 times.The new chip will support the Always On module with lower power consumption.The company said the updated chip is expected to go into mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. The new products using the chip will hit the market in the first half of next year.As to the AI research institute, it has established three joint laboratories, including one with academician Zhong Nanshan's team, to jointly promote the application of research and achievements in the transformation of smart wearable products in respiratory health management.

One lab also involves the Chinese Athletics Association and wearable devices using AI algorithm models and big data analysis technologies.The research institute announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation with the intelligent voice unicorn Unisound, and they will jointly develop smart voice assistants that can be applied to watches.