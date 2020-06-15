Chinese singer Jay Chou's new song 'Mojito' boosts interest in Cuba tourism

A street in Havana. Photo: VCG

Since Chinese singer Jay Chou released his new song "Mojito" there has been an upsurge of interest in the culture and tourism in Cuba, where the music video was shot.The number of searches for "Cuba" on travel services and social networking platform Mafengwo increased 1,113 percent from the number before the song's release, according to statistics from the platform. And the search keyword "Cuba" reached the top four in the chart for the most popular destinations on Mafengwo as of Monday.The music video was shot in Havana, the capital of Cuba, and its strong Latin flavor has aroused people's interest in the country and its exotic culture.The Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira has been aware of the influence on tourism of the song, according to a report by Beijing Daily. He mentioned that a scene in the music video shows a Cuban pub that was often visited by famous author Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway's masterpiece "The Old Man and The Sea" was also completed in Cuba, the report said.As the COVID-19 epidemic has increased the risk of travelling, Chinese people cannot visit the country as soon as they might like, so they have been searching other people's travel notes on some related platforms.Beijing resident Meng Ting, 26, told the Global Times that Havana has become her first choice when she is able to go to other countries. "I have collected several stunning scenic spots on the recommendation platform and when the epidemic ends, I will rush to Havana to enjoy the charming city," she said.The song also boosted sales of mojito cocktails among Chinese netizens. Many of them also made mojitos themselves at home, as they cannot fly to Cuba to experience local mojitos.The sales of the digital song reached more than 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) just a few hours after its release.Cuba's charmsA vintage car runs through the whole music video, reflecting the meme of classic cars in Cuba. "If you're a classic car fan, Cuba is heaven," said an exchange student who lived in the country for one year.The street is filled with autos from the 1940s and 1950s, with brands ranging from Chevrolets and Fords to Studebakers. Some are in mint condition and others are dilapidated. Many have exteriors with cracks, but artistic Cubans painted them with bright colors.Sitting in the cars and roaming around Cuba is like riding on a time machine, where it takes you through the island country's history.Cuba not only has unique culture but also possesses unforgettable natural scenery.Cuba is surrounded by the Caribbean Sea. There are beautiful scenes at nightfall, when the dark blue sea water mirrors the sunset. It is a time when locals play Latino music on the beach as a way to celebrate the end of a day's work. They dance and sing together with the cheerful songs and sometimes invite strangers and tourists to join them."If you are not in a musical mood, you can order one of the classic Cuban drinks and lie on a beach cot, seeing the sun sliding down to sea level and enjoy a moment of solitude," the exchange student said.