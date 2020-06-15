Smugglers like Cam Gillespie equally subject to Chinese law: Chinese FM

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian is making remarks at a press briefing on April 7. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese Foreign Ministry said that anyone who commits a crime shall be equally subject to the law, after an Australian man Cam Gillespie was sentenced to death in Guangzhou recently.Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the above remarks at a press briefing Monday, noting that wielding the death penalty to serious drug smugglers is conducive to deterring and preventing drug-related crimes."Drug crime is recognized as a serious crime across the world, and does great harm to society. Chinese law retains the death penalty while strictly controlling its application," Zhao said.Chinese judicial organs deal with criminals of different nationalities in accordance with the law. The relevant court in China made the judgment on the basis of ascertaining the facts of the crime in an open trial. China will continue to protect the legal rights of those involved in the case in accordance with the law and will allow for consular visits by the Australian side in accordance with relevant international conventions and the China-Australia Consular Agreement.