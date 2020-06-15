Search and rescue end and resettlement continues following tanker truck explosion

Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Large-scale search and rescue operations following the explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker truck in Wenling city, East China's Zhejiang Province have ended, but the resettlement of 751 local residents impacted by the explosion, and the investigation into the cause continue.The accident killed 20 people and injured 172, with 24 in severe condition, reports on Monday morning said.The explosion occurred on Saturday evening on the highway near Liangshan village, Daxi county when the truck veered off the highway after exploding and crashed into a factory building.The injured were treated at six hospitals, including Taizhou Enze Hospital and Wenling First People's Hospital."Medical experts have formed teams that are in charge of treating each seriously injured patient individually," Cai Haijun, vice president of Wenling First People's Hospital, told the Global Times on Monday.Seven severely injured patients being treated at the First People's Hospital of Wenling were transferred to the Second Afflicted Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou on Monday.Sixty-five patients, including 2 in critical condition are still being treated at the First People's Hospital of Wenling.Meanwhile, local residents are being relocated to temporary accommodation.A Global Times reporter saw that the explosion had cause a local factory to collapse. Residential houses just meters from the factory were still standing but their windows were shattered and nearby cars were overturned.Do-not-cross police tape had been set up around the homes of villagers who had to be evacuated from their homes.A total of 751 villagers whose homes were damaged had been relocated to 13 temporary sites as of Monday morning, Zhen Ya, an employee with the Daxi county government told the Global Times on Monday."We immediately contacted the nearby hotels to reserve rooms once the accident took place and helped to transport the villagers. They are being provided free accommodations, meals and psychological counseling. More are expected," Zhen told the Global Times.Local resident Shen Jinying, 83, who lives on her own, has been moved to a nearby hotel."They asked me to move out as my house was damaged by the explosion. The windows were shattered but the furniture is in good shape. The hotel staff treated me like family, bringing me meals and water. I am quite satisfied living here. But I am still looking forward to going home," Shen told the Global Times.Local government staff say they are investigating the condition of the damaged homes and insurance adjustors are assessing the compensation they will have to pay out."We have received a couple of complaints from our clients whose cars were damaged in the explosion and we have settled claims on five cars," an employee with China Life Insurance told the Global Times on Monday.