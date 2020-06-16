Beijing identifies 22 subdistricts as mid-risk

Residents in Beijing queue outside a market on June 14. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The Beijing Municipality government identified 12 new subdistricts as COVID-19 middle-risk areas, bringing the total number to 22. Huaxiang subdistrict in Fengtai, where the Xinfadi wholesale market is located, is the only area of high-risk in China.All communities in Beijing have entered into "wartime" status, with nearly 100,000 social workers joining the fight against COVID-19. As of Monday, authorities have screened nearly 200,000 people who had been to Xinfadi wholesale market, where the latest cluster emerged.Beijing reported 36 new COVID-19 local cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases in the city to 79 as of press time.The city also reported six asymptomatic carriers on Monday, taking the total number to seven.