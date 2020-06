Yao Ce, who has advanced liver cancer from East China's Jiangxi Province, and Guo Wei, from Central China's Henan Province, celebrated their birthdays with their respective biological parents for the first time in Shanghai on Monday, reminiscing how their lives were turned upside-down due to a mistake which meant they were switched at birth 28 years ago.

Yao Ce (left), Yao Ce’s biological mother, Guo Wei’s biological mother and Guo Wei (right) hold hands. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

Yao Ce (left) and Guo Wei show their birthday gifts. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

Two families pose for a photo. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

