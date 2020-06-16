Global COVID-19 cases top 8 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

A man washes his hands before entering the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 15, 2020. Jakarta's Tanah Abang textile market reopened on Monday for the first time in three months with measures strictly taken against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 8 million on Monday, reaching 8,003,021 as of 6:43 p.m. (2243 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.A total of 435,619 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed.The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,110,791 cases and a death toll of 116,090. Countries with over 200,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, India, Britain, Spain, Italy and Peru, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.