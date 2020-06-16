Non-essential stores reopen in UK

People carry their shopping bags outside a Primark store in central Manchester, Britain, June 15, 2020. Although strict two-meter distancing rules continued, customers queued to enter the doors of their favourite shops in England Monday morning. One-way systems around shopping aisles were also introduced, with staff ensuring customers followed the rules. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

