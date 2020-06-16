Moscow Zoo reopens

A staff member wearing a face shield is seen at the entrance of the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 15, 2020. Museums, exhibition halls and zoos in Moscow were allowed to reopen on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Giant panda Ru Yi is seen at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 15, 2020. Museums, exhibition halls and zoos in Moscow were allowed to reopen on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Giant panda Ding Ding is seen at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 15, 2020. Museums, exhibition halls and zoos in Moscow were allowed to reopen on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A staff member cleans handles at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 15, 2020. Museums, exhibition halls and zoos in Moscow were allowed to reopen on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)