Shanghai to continuously strengthen epidemic prevention, control efforts

A staff member checks the body temperature of a woman before she enters a vegetable market in Shanghai, east China, June 16, 2020. According to the authorities during a municipal press conference, Shanghai will continuously strengthen its epidemic prevention and control efforts and further improve the management of key places like farm produce markets and night markets. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A staff member conducts disinfection at a vegetable market in Shanghai, east China, June 16, 2020. According to the authorities during a municipal press conference, Shanghai will continuously strengthen its epidemic prevention and control efforts and further improve the management of key places like farm produce markets and night markets. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A staff member conducts disinfection at a vegetable market in Shanghai, east China, June 16, 2020. According to the authorities during a municipal press conference, Shanghai will continuously strengthen its epidemic prevention and control efforts and further improve the management of key places like farm produce markets and night markets. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)