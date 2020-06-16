Six zoos in Thailand reopen with free visit offer until June 30

A bird eats papaya at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province in Thailand, June 16, 2020. Six zoos in Thailand will reopen for visitors free of charge from June 15 to 30. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Tourists visit the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province in Thailand, June 16, 2020. Six zoos in Thailand will reopen for visitors free of charge from June 15 to 30. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Visitors take photos of an elephant at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province in Thailand, June 16, 2020. Six zoos in Thailand will reopen for visitors free of charge from June 15 to 30. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)