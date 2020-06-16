'Foreigners with valid visas and residence permits will be denied entry' a rumor: FM

Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed rumors that the ministry ruled "all foreigners with valid visas and residence permits will be denied entry from Monday," reminding all media outlets to screen and verify information online to avoid spreading fake news."We never released such information, and the online screenshot was maliciously tampered with," Zhao Lijian, spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a press briefing on Tuesday.The situation overseas is still very serious, and we should not let up in our efforts to prevent imported cases. We have learned that Beijing will continue to adhere to the existing effective measures for prevention and control of COVID-19 and strictly prevent the risk of imported infections, Zhao said.Arrivals to Beijing must undergo nucleic acid testing before departure and after arrival in Beijing, and all inbound travelers must undergo a 14-day medical observation. Those who enter China from their first entry point will be allowed to enter Beijing after 14 days of medical observation and negative nucleic acid testing.In regards to consular visits for foreign detainees amid the epidemic, Zhao said that in order to ensure the safety of detainees, face-to-face consular visits are suspended, but telephone and video calls are available depending on the situation.