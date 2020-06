On June 15, PLA Tibet military command and Tibet Autonomous Region held a flag presentation ceremony for 5 new militia units including an air patrol team, polar communication team and extreme climbing team in Lhasa. The duties of the militia units are patrol and emergency rescue.

Photo: 81.cn

Photo: 81.cn

Photo: 81.cn

Photo: 81.cn

Photo: 81.cn

Photo: 81.cn

Photo: 81.cn

Photo: 81.cn