Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen on June 18

Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a view of Hong Kong Disneyland in south China's Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen on Thursday with reduced capacity and enhanced health and safety procedures, the theme park said on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)









Photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a direction board in Hong Kong Disneyland in south China's Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen on Thursday with reduced capacity and enhanced health and safety procedures, the theme park said on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)