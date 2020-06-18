Scenery of Qamdo, Tibet

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2020 shows a view of a village in Serca Township of Dengqen County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located in eastern Tibet region, Qadom City has witnessed a total of 194,600 residents, 38,400 households, 1,127 villages and 11 counties get rid of poverty thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Bai Shaobo)

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2020 shows Gaqu River flowing by a relocated area in Chido Township of Dengqen County in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located in eastern Tibet region, Qadom City has witnessed a total of 194,600 residents, 38,400 households, 1,127 villages and 11 counties get rid of poverty thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Aerial photo taken on June 14, 2020 shows a relocated area next to No. 317 national highway in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located in eastern Tibet region, Qadom City has witnessed a total of 194,600 residents, 38,400 households, 1,127 villages and 11 counties get rid of poverty thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows a view of homestay inns near the Ra'og Lake in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located in eastern Tibet region, Qadom City has witnessed a total of 194,600 residents, 38,400 households, 1,127 villages and 11 counties get rid of poverty thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2020 shows a view of a camp near the Ra'og Lake in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located in eastern Tibet region, Qadom City has witnessed a total of 194,600 residents, 38,400 households, 1,127 villages and 11 counties get rid of poverty thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Bai Shaobo)

Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2020 shows a view of the Ra'og Lake in Qamdo, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Located in eastern Tibet region, Qadom City has witnessed a total of 194,600 residents, 38,400 households, 1,127 villages and 11 counties get rid of poverty thanks to the poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)