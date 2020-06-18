Apple to reopen 10 stores in New York City this week

A customer walks into an Apple store on Fifth Avenue of New York City, the United States, June 17, 2020. Apple would reopen 10 stores in New York City this week. It's the first time Apple stores in the city have been open since they closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stores in New York City will be open "by appointment," meaning that customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get services. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A staff worker checks the body temperature of a customer outside an Apple store on Fifth Avenue of New York City, the United States, June 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A pedestrian walks past an Apple store on Fifth Avenue of New York City, the United States, June 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A notice for customers is seen outside an Apple store on Fifth Avenue of New York City, the United States, June 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A staff worker serves a customer outside an Apple store on Fifth Avenue of New York City, the United States, June 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Customers are seen in an Apple store on Fifth Avenue of New York City, the United States, June 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)