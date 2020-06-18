Rehearsal of Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/18 8:55:28

A soldier is seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

People watch the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

Military vehicles are seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

Military vehicles are seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

A soldier attends the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

Military vehicles are seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus