Rehearsal of Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia

A soldier is seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

People watch the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Military vehicles are seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Military vehicles are seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A soldier attends the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Military vehicles are seen during the rehearsal of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. Russia is preparing for a military parade on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)