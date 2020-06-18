Indonesian firefighters spray disinfectant at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2020. Ragunan Zoo will reopen this weekend after weeks of closure due to the restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A keeper wearing a face mask feeds giraffes at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2020. Ragunan Zoo will reopen this weekend after weeks of closure due to the restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)