Violent fringe groups disrupt peaceful protest in Paris

French riot police are seen during clashes with violent fringe groups during a health workers' rally in Paris, France, June 16, 2020. Tensions flared at the Invalides Esplanade here on Tuesday, where violent fringe groups hijacked a health workers' rally for better work conditions and higher wages. Twenty-four individuals had been arrested by 17:00 local time (1500 GMT), the Paris prefecture said. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)
A restaurateur stands behind cracked windows during a health workers' rally in Paris, France, June 16, 2020. Tensions flared at the Invalides Esplanade here on Tuesday, where violent fringe groups hijacked a health workers' rally for better work conditions and higher wages. Twenty-four individuals had been arrested by 17:00 local time (1500 GMT), the Paris prefecture said. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)