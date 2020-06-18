Chinese company Shandong Hi-Speed builds expressway in western Serbia

Machines of Shandong High-Speed work at the construction site of a new expressway near the town of Lajkovac, Serbia, on June 17, 2020. Chinese construction company Shandong Hi-Speed started the construction of an expressway in western Serbia on Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. (Photo by Nemanja Cabric/Xinhua)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (C) tours the construction site of a new expressway near the town of Lajkovac, Serbia, on June 17, 2020.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (front) speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new expressway near the town of Lajkovac, Serbia, on June 17, 2020.
Zhang Jianchao (R), general manager of Shandong Hi-Speed Group Serbian Branch, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new expressway near the town of Lajkovac, Serbia, on June 17, 2020.
Chen Bo (front), Chinese ambassador to Serbia, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new expressway near the town of Lajkovac, Serbia, on June 17, 2020.
Chinese construction workers attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a new expressway near the town of Lajkovac, Serbia, on June 17, 2020.