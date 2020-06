Farmers collect red corn in Hiran District, Yemen

Farmers collect red corn in Hiran District in Hajjah province, Yemen, on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)

A boy collects red corn ears in Hiran District in Hajjah province, Yemen, on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)

A farmer shows red corn he collects in Hiran District in Hajjah province, Yemen, on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)

A farmer collects red corn in Hiran District in Hajjah province, Yemen, on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)

A farmer collects red corn in Hiran District in Hajjah province, Yemen, on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed ALwafi/Xinhua)