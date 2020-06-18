Istanbul's restaurant offers bell jar-like zones free from COVID-19

Photo taken on June 16, 2020 shows safe zones for customers in a restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey. An upscale restaurant in Sutluce on the European side of the city is making its customers feel relaxed inside of a safe zone, which looks like a bell jar, fully protected and sterilized against COVID-19. (Photo by Osman Orsal/Xinhua)

Watching a stunning sunset over the Golden Horn in a restaurant in Istanbul's ancient neighborhood, a couple comfortably took off their protective masks after ordering their dinner.An upscale restaurant in Sutluce on the European side of the city is making its customers feel relaxed inside of a safe zone, which looks like a bell jar, fully protected and sterilized against COVID-19."Our clients are very well shielded and protected from the coronavirus," Cevdet Aysas, owner of the Turkce Meze Restaurant, told Xinhua.When the coronavirus started to raging in the world in March, Aysas came up with this idea of creating several separate zones so that people would be able to have their dinner in an atmosphere where they would not worry about the virus.The restaurant created eight private zones by using polycarbonate material, Aysas explained, saying his team is regularly disinfecting them through an ozone generator and ultraviolet rays. Bottles of Turkey's traditional cologne and other hand sanitizers are also available on each table.

The management also keeps the interaction between the clients and waiters at a minimum level. The clients push a button when they want to call the waiters, who are all fully geared with masks, face shields, and gloves."Our guests are obliged to wear masks in public space, but they are free inside the zones," Aysas also said.The restaurant only accepts customers through its online reservation system, offering them three hours of a time slot, and in between each reservation, the personnel will conduct disinfection work."Both the Turkish health ministry and interior ministry have sent circulars to the facilities operating in the food and beverage sector, stating all the rules and precautions against the coronavirus," Aysas continued."Officials are constantly monitoring our restaurant and the kitchen," Aysas noted.Meanwhile, several cafes and restaurants across the city are drawing criticism for not following the social distancing rule well enough and being packed with people."I want to fill a complaint form about them," said Nilgun Iscan, a 30-year-old resident."Look at them, no mask, no social distancing rule, and no warning to any of them," Iscan continued, showing the balcony of a cafe house filled with clients side by side in the city's Nisantasi neighborhood.

At the beginning of June, the Turkish government allowed restaurants and cafes to reopen as part of the normalization efforts from the COVID-19 restrictions.However, since then the new coronavirus cases have been following an upward trend across the country, forcing officials to impose additional measures.Turkey on Tuesday reported 1,467 new infections and 17 new deaths, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 181,298 and the death toll to 4,842.

