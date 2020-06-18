People make Zongzi at residential community in Qingdao

People make Zongzi at a residential community in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which will fall on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

