People make Zongzi at residential community in Qingdao

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/18 9:48:46

People make Zongzi at a residential community in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which will fall on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

A person makes Zongzi at a residential community in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which will fall on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

People make Zongzi at a residential community in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which will fall on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

People make Zongzi at a residential community in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which will fall on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus