Some 400 workers test positive for coronavirus at German slaughterhouse

Some 400 out of 500 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a slaughterhouse of the Toennies Group in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) since the beginning of this week and the results of another 400 tests are pending, German media ARD reported on Wednesday.The slaughterhouse, located in the town of Rheda-Wiedenbrueck in the district of Guetersloh, has been ordered to be temporarily closed, district administrator Sven-Georg Adenauer said on Wednesday afternoon at a joint press conference with the company.Schools and daycare centers in Guetersloh will be closed from Thursday until June 29, the district also announced.Slaughterhouses have become hotspots for COVID-19 infections. In early May, an outbreak of more than 200 cases was seen at a Westfleisch meat-processing plant, also located in NRW.