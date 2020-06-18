Health authority sends experts to Beijing to curb recent COVID-19 outbreak

Medical workers collect throat swabs from construction workers at a construction site in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2020. From June 15 to 17, a total of 1,042 workers of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd (Beijing) received nucleic acid tests for COVID-19. (Photo by Ke Yuqian/Xinhua)

China's National Health Commission (NHC) has dispatched experts with experience in fighting the coronavirus in Wuhan to guide Beijing's battle against COVID-19, as the outbreak flared up in the capital. 158 new cases were reported in seven days in Beijing as of Thursday.Experts who have accumulated experience in disinfection and epidemiological investigations in Wuhan should spearhead Beijing's virus battle, including guiding epidemiological tracing, arranging nucleic acid tests and strengthening management of residential compounds.Based on Beijing's situation, the expert team strengthened the expansion of testing for key groups and epidemiological investigations for close contacts of confirmed cases.Since the outbreak flared up in Beijing, the capital has put in place a raft of measures in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. The latest involves limiting passenger numbers in subways.Beijing's Dongcheng district has asked students in the third year of junior and senior school to take nucleic acid tests before sitting for examinations.Since Wednesday afternoon, at least 13 airline companies announced that passengers who booked tickets to and from Beijing can re-book or cancel their tickets without charge.Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University, told the Global Times that it is highly possible Beijing will see a continuing increase of new infections, but a large-scale outbreak is unlikely."As Beijing's infection cases were all related to Xinfadi market, this means it is still a confined outbreak. Overall infection cases will be limited to a few hundred, and unlikely to surpass one thousand," said Yang.Global Times