State Councilor Yang Jiechi meets US secretary Mike Pompeo

Photo: GT

At the invitation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi held talks with him in Hawaii on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two sides exchanged ideas on China-US ties and international issues of shared concern.The two sides elaborated their respective stances at the constructive dialogue and agreed to take actions to implement the consensus reached by top leaders. They agreed to maintain contact and communication.The Wall Street Journal said in a report on Wednesday that the meeting “was requested” by Beijing. However, according to a release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday, the US sent the invitation for the bilateral talks.Global Times