China vows to take countermeasures over US' Xinjiang bill

The Chinese government and people expressed strong indignation and resolute opposition to the so-called Uygur human rights bill signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as it defamed the human rights situation in Xinjiang, viciously attacked China's Xinjiang policy, blatantly trampled on international law and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.China urges the US side to immediately correct its mistakes and stop using the Xinjiang act to harm China's interests and interfere in China's internal affairs, otherwise China will resolutely take countermeasures and the US must bear all the consequences, read the Chinese foreign ministry's statement.The US bill ignored facts, stigmatized China's counterterrorism and deradicalization measures, and held blatant double standards on counterterrorism, which further revealed the malicious purpose of the US in undermining China's sovereignty and security, destroying prosperity and stability in Xinjiang and containing the development of China, according to the statement.A White House spokesperson said Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 on Wednesday, which called for sanctions against Chinese officials for China's so-called "forced labor camps" targeting Uygur Muslims.Xinjiang issues are not about human rights, ethnicity or religion at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism. The series of measures Xinjiang has taken are not only in accordance with China's laws, but are also concrete steps and manifestations of China's implementation of the international counter-terrorism and deradicalization initiatives, the Chinese foreign ministry said.The work carried out in Xinjiang effectively curbed frequent violent and terrorist activities, safeguarded national unity and security to the greatest extent, and protected the fundamental rights of the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, including the rights to life, health and development.Global Times