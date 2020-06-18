Chinese senior diplomat warns US over HK, Taiwan and Xinjiang interference

The Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly above the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, China, Aug 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi held a dialogue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, during which he stated China's stance on developing China-US relations and its position on important and sensitive topics concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.China is determined to push forward the national security law for Hong Kong, firmly opposes US interference in Hong Kong affairs and the G7 Foreign Ministers' statement on Hong Kong. China urges the US to earnestly respect China's sovereignty, view Hong Kong's national security legislation in an objective and fair manner and stop interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs in any form, Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said during the dialogue.Yang's Hong Kong remarks came amid the G7's statement on Wednesday urging China to "reconsider" the Hong Kong national security law.On the Xinjiang issue, Yang said that China is strongly dissatisfied with the Uygur bill signed by the US side and urged the US to stop applying double standards on counterterrorism and stop using Xinjiang issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.US President Donald Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 on Wednesday.There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-US relations, and China is determined to safeguard its core interests, Yang said on the Taiwan question.Cooperation benefits both China and the US, while confrontation will hurt both. Cooperation is the only correct choice for both sides. China is committed to working with the US to develop a non-conflict, non-confrontational relationship featuring mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and China will also firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, Yang said.Global Times