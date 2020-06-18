All passengers departing Beijing should take nucleic acid tests: airports

An airplane from China Eastern Airlines at the Beijing Daxing International Airport Photo: Courtesy of China Eastern Airlines

Beijing Capital International Airport (BCIA) said on Thursday that passengers leaving Beijing must bring with them a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within seven days of departure, per the requirements of Beijing authorities.The airport added that all the passengers should hold a green digital health code to be checked on their mobile phones, and keep a close eye on local governments' policies of their arrivals, to confirm they are able to enter their destination.Beijing Daxing International Airport has implemented the same regulations as BCIA.BCIA said the estimated number of inbound and outbound passengers at the airport on Thursday is about 220,000, with 361 flights taking off and landing.Beijing authorities said on Thursday that "three groups" of people are not permitted to leave Beijing: those showing symptoms of COVID-19, those who have recently visited the Xinfadi wholesale food market, and residents from Beijing's medium and high-risks areas.Beijing will continue to implement the 14-day quarantine for people entering the capital from outside the country.Beijing's public security bureau said imposing restrictions on people leaving Beijing is "not equal to sealing off the city", noting that current measures aim to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to other parts of the country and the world.