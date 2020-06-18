Natl security law for HK submitted to top legislature, likely to be 'enacted by end of this month'

Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, signs a petition in support of the national security legislation at a street stand in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Just shortly before the draft of the national security law for Hong Kong was submitted for deliberation to China's top legislature on Thursday, the G7 nations urged China to reconsider the law, the latest move of interference in China's internal affairs by those nations which analysts said will only make China more determined in accelerating the enactment of the law.China's draft of the national security law for Hong Kong has been submitted for deliberation to the ongoing three-day 19th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), according to the spokesperson's office of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.The draft of the national security law makes clear provisions on preventing, stopping and punishing four types of criminal acts in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) - acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security.The draft is an important piece of legislation aimed at implementing the NPC's decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security.The national security law was not on the official agenda when China announced the session last week, but analysts said that the draft could be proposed by the chairman of the NPC Standing Committee during the session.Ahead of the 19th session, Yue Zhongming, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, said speeding up the formulation of national security law for Hong Kong has been added to the NPC Standing Committee's 2020 work plan. Chinese analysts who believe the legislation has entered the fast lane, said that legislators are likely to further accelerate the legislation process so that the law could be enacted as early as the end of this month.Tian Feilong, a Hong Kong affairs expert at Beihang University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday that this is the first step of three deliberations stipulated by the law, and the draft is likely to go through one or two more readings before being submitted for a vote given the law's impact and urgency.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a briefing at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region office during her visit in Beijing on Wednesday. She said she is committed to fully supporting and pushing forward the formulation of the national security law and she condemned the US and the UK for their double standards on the issue. Photo: AFP

Foreign interference