India should be cautious about West instigation: analysts

No dispute

The recent border clash, the biggest military confrontation between China and India in four decades that led to casualties on both sides, has brought the past flashpoint Galwan Valley into the spotlight.After India blamed China for the clash by claiming the violent face-off was due to China's attempt to change the status quo in the area, and that the Indian army's activities were within the Indian side, Chinese experts stressed Thursday that China owns sovereignty over the area, and warned them not to be blind to history and mislead the public.Whether judging from China's historic rights to the land and the Line of Actual Control, established to create a demarcation line and to ease tensions between the nations after the 1962 war, there is no dispute over the valley's sovereignty.Observers also noted that India should be cautious about those countries that encourage confrontation, even or a fight between China and India, as they profit from strained China-India relations and maintain their hegemony.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at Thursday's routine press briefing that the situation along the China-India border is stable and under control. The two sides agreed to ease the situation as soon as possible."Multiple accounts from the Qing Dynasty [1644-1911] and Western literature have recorded that the Galwan Valley was China's territory. Based on the principle of 'historic rights,' China has jurisdiction over the valley area," Zhang Yongpan, a research fellow of the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.In nearby Shyok River in west Galwan River, India built an airport, constructed bridges, roads and villages. For years, the country has been seeking to break into Chinese land, Zhang said.Zhang noted that the valley, which was also a flashpoint in the 1962 war, is of great strategic importance for both India and China. "Maybe India thinks it could provide abundant water resources and is an important channel connecting China and South Asia.""India's actions in the region also suggest that it intends to strengthen its control over Ladakh and Kashmir. India's actions proved that it wants to enhance strength against Pakistan and China, and gain favorable geographical advantages," Zhang said.

Junction of Galwan River and Shyok River

A person close to the Galwan Valley told the Global Times that the area looks similar to the pictures of the Bangong Lake area, which is beautiful, but with a harsh natural environment.Strong winds are very common, and vegetation is scarce. Cotton-padded clothes are needed during the day, and thicker clothes are needed at night.The person said the area is sparsely populated, mostly Tibetans, and villages are often more than 100 kilometers apart.A source familiar with the standoff told the Global Times on Thursday that Chinese side's military equipment was obviously superior, which is acknowledged also by the Indian troops.

Indian military camp on west side of the Shyok River. The square appears to be a helipad.

Dragon and elephant dance

